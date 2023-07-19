Exclusive Lounge For Business, First-class Travellers Now Open At Terminal-3

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium that manages and operates Delhi Airport, introduced "Encalm Privé," a business class lounge at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3.

The facility aims to optimise lounge space and provide a luxurious and relaxing environment for business and first-class travellers. With its elegant design, extensive amenities, and exceptional services, this niche lounge facility seeks to enhance the overall travel experience for esteemed guests.

This latest offering by DIAL is part of a unified lounge strategy to optimise space and provide a premium experience to passengers. The lounge currently spans out at 22,000 sq. ft. approximately, and once fully operational it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000 sq. ft., making it the biggest lounge facility in India. Through the facility, DIAL will offer a range of exclusive amenities and services, creating an atmosphere of indulgence and luxury.

Targeted Passengers:

With this addition, two separate lounge facilities will be available for passengers:

- Encalm Privé will be exclusively available for business class and first-class travelers of partner airlines.

- Credit Card users will be able to continue to enjoy lounge facilities at the food court level of Terminal 3, International, after the security hold area.

Design and Ambience:

DIAL has meticulously designed this world-class lounge facility to offer a sense of royalty and exclusivity. The lounge's elegant interiors, plush furnishings, and soothing ambiance create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. The lounge can accommodate around 550 guests and provides a host of premium services and facilities.

Amenities and Services available:

Dedicated towards ensuring finest of facilities, the lounge boasts a wide range of amenities and services to cater to the needs of travellers, including:

• Lounge Bays: Spacious seating areas designed for comfort and relaxation.

• Bar: A well-stocked bar offering a variety of beverages, including cocktails and straight

