Explained: Why Are Ahmadiyas Persecuted In Pakistan? The Historical Saga Continues

On Friday, February 3, the highly persecuted Ahmadiya community faced yet another instance of hatred after an Ahmadi mosque in Karachi was desecrated by attackers. In the visuals obtained by Republic TV, the unidentified attackers can be seen breaking the minarets of the Ahmadi Masjid in Saddar, Karachi. What makes the matter even worse is the fact that the devastating incident took place in the presence of the police. The Republic Media Network reported that the attackers are suspected to be members of the Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The unidentified attackers were wearing helmets and managed to get away following the incident. This was the second incident in the month against the minority community. Earlier this month, the minarets of Ahmadi Jamaat Khata were demolished. The Ahmadi mosque is located on Jamshed Road in Karachi. The persecution of the community has become a regular affair in Pakistan. But the roots of this conflict goes way beyond.

Who are Ahmadiyahs?

According to Harvard Divinity School, the Ahmadiya Movement was founded in British India by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad somewhere around the 1830s. Ghulam Ahmad, an Islamic reformist, who declared himself a prophet in 1891 which led to the birth of the belief system. Ahmadiyah is a community that considers Mirza Ghulam Ahmad a prophet and believes that Ghulam Ahmad lived after Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The community that insists that they have been part of the Muslim sect of society, has been marginalised not only in Pakistan but also all around the world. The Islamic fundamentalist does not consider them as “true Muslims” and the vigilantes even claim that the sect is “damaging to Islam”, some sections of Islamic society even call them a “deviant sect”.

When it comes to the community’s persecution in Pakistan, Ahmadiyah were declared non-Muslims in Pakistan in the year 1974. It was under the former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s administration that the community started facing political discrimination in the Islamic country. This was surprising since Bhutto himself was considered the least religiously inclined politician in Pakistan. However, Anti-Ahamadi sentiments were existing in the country way before. According to Dawn, the first public expression of such sentiments came in 1953, it was targeted against the then-foreign minister, Chaudhury Zafarullah Khan. His appointment on the post caused riots in the country that led to the death of at least six people. In response to this, the government decided to remove all the Ahmadis from office, including Khan.

The saga of persecution went on

According to The Tribune Pakistan, the marginalised section of the Islamic society comprises a mere 0.2 per cent of the population. Despite their numbers, they have been targeted by electoral discrimination and vandalism of their place of worship. Since 1985, most Ahmadiyas have not cast a vote in elections since that would require them to denounce their Muslim status. In the country, Ahmadiyas have been accused of committing blasphemy and the Pakistani regime has even obstructed the community from reciting Quran in the past. The conflict with the community also emerges from an ideology of nationalism and the struggling Ahmadiya have been considered outsiders since the birth of Pakistan. With the February 3 terror attack against the community, it looks like the saga of the persecution of Ahmadiyas in the country continues.

The situation persists beyond Pakistan

Pakistan is not the only Muslim-Majority country where Ahmadiyas face persecution. In Bangladesh, Indonesia, and other countries, the community continues to face discrimination. In 2008, the Ahmadiyas were declared “deviant” by Indonesia’s top Islamic body. The Ahmadi leaders in Indonesia have complained about the persecution and intimidation by the sunni muslims since 2005. Their prayer and religious activities have also been banned in many districts in the country. In 2011 at least 20 Ahmadis were attacked on the Javanese Peninsula which led to the death of three members. Things have become worse since the people belonging to this sect even fail to turn up to court as they have limited rights and even more limited courses of help.