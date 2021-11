Exports Jump 43 Pc To USD 35.65 Bn In Oct, Imports Soar 62pc

India's exports rose by 43 per cent to USD 35.65 billion in October while trade deficit widened to USD 19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday.

Imports soared by 62.51 per cent to USD 55.37 billion widening the trade deficit.

Export sectors which recorded positive growth during October include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, gems and jewellery, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products, the data showed.

Cumulatively exports during April-October 2021 stood at USD 233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 per cent compared to the same period last year. During the same period, imports rose by 78.16 per cent to USD 331.39 billion.

