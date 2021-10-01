Exports Jump Over 21 Pc To USD 33.44 Bln In September

India's merchandise exports jumped 21.35 per cent to USD 33.44 billion in September on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to preliminary data released by the government on Friday.

In September, merchandise imports stood at USD 56.38 billion, an increase of 84.75 per cent compared to the year-ago period. The same was at more than USD 30.52 billion in the same period a year ago. It is also up 49.58 per cent over September 2019 when it had totalled USD 37.69 billion.

The trade deficit in September was at USD 22.94 billion as gold imports jumped nearly 750 per cent to USD 5.11 billion.

As per the preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the trade deficit, which is the gap between imports and exports, works out to be USD 78.81 billion during April-September period.

"India's merchandise exports in September 2021 was USD 33.44 billion, an increase of 21.35 per cent over USD 27.56 billion in September 2020 and an increase of 28.51 per cent over USD 26.02 billion in September 2019," it said.

Exports of engineering goods stood at USD 9.42 billion, up 36.7 per cent over September 2020. The outward shipments of petroleum is estimated at USD 4.91 billion in September 2021, an increase of 39.32 per cent over the year-ago month.

Outward shipments of 'gems and jewellery' were 19.71 per cent higher at USD 3.23 billon. However, exports of 'drugs and pharmaceuticals' registered a decline of 8.47 per cent. The imports of 'petroleum, crude and products' soared nearly 200 per cent to USD 17.436 billion in September on an annual basis.

The data also showed that imports of 'coal, coke and briquettes' were up 82.89 per cent at USD 2.18 billion in September 2021 over the same month last year.

The ministry said value of non-petroleum exports in September was USD 28.53 billion, a growth of 18.72 per cent over the year-ago period and 26.32 per cent higher compared to September 2019.

Value of non-petroleum imports was at USD 38.95 billion in September, an increase of 57.73 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, and 36.14 per cent over September 2019.

As per the data, value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September was at USD 25.29 billion, registering a growth of 18.59 per cent year-on-year.

The exports in the first half of the fiscal (April-September 2021) stood at USD 197.11 billion. This is an increase of 56.92 per cent over USD 125.61 billion in the year-ago period and 23.84 per cent compared to April-September 2019.

