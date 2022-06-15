Exports Rise 20.55% To USD 38.94 Bn In May; Trade Deficit At Record USD 24.29 Bn

India's merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55% to USD 38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday.

Imports during May 2022 grew by 62.83% to USD 63.22 billion, the data showed.

The trade deficit stood at USD 6.53 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulative exports in April-May 2022-23 rose by about 25% to USD 78.72 billion.

Imports in April-May 2022-23 increased 45.42% to USD 123.41 billion.

The trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal widened to USD 44.69 billion against USD 21.82 billion in the year-ago period.

Commenting in the figures, ICRA Ltd chief economist Aditi Nayar said that the mild sequential dip in non-oil exports amidst a sharp jump in gold imports widened India's merchandise trade deficit to a massive USD 24 billion in May 2022.

"Based on the expectation that gold imports may reduce after the Akshaya Tritiya season, the trade deficit may demonstrate some moderation in the current month," she said.

She added that based on the performance in April-May 2022, "we foresee" the current account deficit to widen to USD 26 billion in Q1 FY23, from USD 23 billion in Q3 FY22 and an expected USD 16 billion in Q4 FY22," she said.

Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged 102.72% to USD 19.2 billion.

Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to USD 5.5 billion against USD 2 billion in May 2021.

Gold imports increased to USD 6 billion during the month under review from USD 677 million in May 2021.

Engineering goods exports in May increased by 12.65% to USD 9.7 billion, while petroleum products exports grew by 60.87% to USD 8.54 billion.

Gems and jewellery exports stood at USD 3.22 billion in May compared to USD 2.96 billion in the same month last year.

Exports of chemicals rose 17.35% to USD 2.5 billion in May.

Similarly, shipments of pharma and ready-made garments of all textiles grew by 10.28% and 27.85% to USD 2 billion and USD 1.41 billion, respectively.

Export sectors that recorded negative growth in May included iron ore, cashew, handicrafts, plastics, carpet and spices.

The commerce ministry said the estimated value of services import for May is USD 14.43 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 45.01% compared to USD 9.95 billion in the same month last year.

"The estimated value of services imports for April-May 2022 is USD 28.48 billion exhibiting a positive growth of 45.52% vis-a-vis April-May 2021 (USD 19.57 billion)," it added.

