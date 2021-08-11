Exxaro Tiles IPO Share Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Allotment Status & Refund Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of vitrified tiles, closed on August 6. The IPO has subscribed 22.65 times and the allotments for the same will be done today, August 11, 2021. As per the market observers, the grey market premium of the company has been on a moderate high since the public issue, promising listing gains. Bidders can check the allotment status of the IPO via the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website.

Exxaro Tiles IPO subscription status

The company opened its Rs 161.09 crore public offering on August 4. The initial offering included a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 134 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 26.86 crore with 2,238,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The IPO which opened with a price band fixed at Rs 118-120 per share, was subscribed over 40 times by retail investors.

Exxaro Tiles IPO refund date

The unlisted shares of the company were trading at 10 per cent in the grey market as of Tuesday. The shares were being trading at a premium of Rs 12 in the market. The allotment for the IPO will be done on August 11 and the refunds will be initiated by the company a day later on August 12. The shares will be credited to the Demat account on August 14 and will most likely be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 17.

Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status

Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status can be checked online once all allotments are finalised by the company. The bidders can check via the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. The allotment status can be checked from both computers as well as smartphones. The websites listed below will give accurate information about the allotments once they are finalised.

How to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status via BSE:

Login to the BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Enter Exxaro Tiles IPO name

Enter application number

Enter PAN details of the bidder

Fill Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

How to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status via the Registrar’s website:

Login to Link Intime India website linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Select Exxaro Tiles IPO

Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

Enter ID (whichever one selected)

Fill Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

