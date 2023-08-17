Eye Hospital Chain Dr Agarwal's Raises Rs 665 Crore From TPG, Temasek

Eye hospital chain Dr Agarwal's has secured about Rs 665 crore ($80 million) in funding from its current investors, Singapore's Temasek and US-based TPG.

The investment comes as the Indian eye hospital network aims to double its hospital count. Currently operating more than 150 hospitals, including facilities in African nations like Nigeria and Kenya, Dr Agarwal's Health Care aims to expand to 300 hospitals by the end of 2025. The announcement of this funding led to a 10.3 per cent increase in Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospitals' share prices, which later settled at a 4.2 per cent gain.

To achieve its expansion goals, Dr Agarwal's will allocate over Rs 12 crore ($144.45 million) to establish new hospitals in India and 10 centres across African countries, including Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania.

This funding round follows a previous one, where Dr Agarwal's received Rs 10.5 crore from Temasek and TPG Growth, TPG's middle market-focussed arm, approximately a year earlier.

Demand for private healthcare services

The growing and ageing population in India, coupled with rising income levels, has driven an increased preference for private healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of health and well-being, leading to heightened interest in private healthcare services.

Recognising this trend, global investors are exploring opportunities within India's nearly Rs 4 lakh crore ($48 billion) private healthcare market. Temasek itself invested Rs 16,625.1 crore ($2 billion) in April to raise its stake in multi-specialty chain Manipal Hospitals from 41 per cent to 59 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs)