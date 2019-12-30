Failing Solution, Cash-strapped Air India May Shut Shop By June 2020: Official

In a breaking development, an Air India official has said that the national carrier will be forced to shutdown if a concrete solution to save the company is not found. Air India is surviving on repeated taxpayer bailouts by the government while it reels under a debt load of near Rs 58,000 crores. The government has been planning to sell the cash-strapped company and has set an aim to do so by March 2020.

Air India senior official: If some concrete solution of Air India issue will not be found till June next year, then National Carrier will not be able to run it; may shut the airline. pic.twitter.com/D7Tj2u6e8o — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

Bailouts did no good

As per the Centre, it has infused funds to the tune of Rs 30,520.21 crore in Air India from the financial year 2011-12 till December this year. However, repeated bailout attempts have failed to get the carrier back on its feet. The government is drawing plans to privatise the carrier but has so far failed to get it through. The main hurdle that experts say have derailed the carrier's privatisation plan is investor scare of its oversized staff and debt obligations.

Jet Airways was grounded in April this year after it failed to pay back its creditors, leaving thousands jobless. A fall of Air India can turn out to be a major embarrassment for the country as it is one of the most well-known state-run carriers left in the world. Air India hasn't made any profit since its 2007 merger with another state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd.

