The US Federal Reserve announced a 25 percentage point interest rate hike in view of the latest banking crisis in the US. This could indicate an ending cycle for rate hikes. This was the ninth hike introduced since March 2022. However even if the rate hiking cycle may be nearing an end, the inflation situation is not over. The focus of the American central bank is now to rein in inflation down to 2%. The decision to raise the interest rate was taken over two meetings on March 21 and 22 of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Thursday following the Fed rate hike at 82.37 per dollar. Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Micro Finance breaks down the immediate impact of US FED hike in India, for Republic World.

Republic: Has the 25 bps rate hike come as a surprise?

Sadaf Sayeed: A 25bps rate hike by Fed was expected and priced in by the market. Before the banking crisis in US and Europe came to fore, Jerome Powell was talking about a certain 50 bps hike. Hence 25bps is a slight moderation.

Republic: It is usual for the Reserve Bank to introduce a rate hike soon after a Fed hike. What is your opinion about this time?

Sadaf Sayeed: Usually when US hikes policy rates, RBI comes back with reciprocal response to prevent flight of capital as risk free rate or return in US becomes attractive. But this time it is not the case , even though the spread will improve by 25 bps if RBI doesn’t increase the rates , but considering the volatility in US market and the situation of banks there , investors will stay invested in Indian bonds and stock market. I don’t expect RBI to hike rates as whole sale price inflation is coming down.

Republic: The Rupee opened strong against the Dollar today. Do you think the Indian currency will remain stable now?

Sadaf Sayeed: Exchange rates will also not be under pressure as there wouldn’t be any flight of capital. In fact there may be more foreign investment that may come into India as Indian market looks lot more stable than other developed economies. Hence the Dollar is likely to stay stable or the exchange rate may move in favour of Rupee.



