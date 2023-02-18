‘Fed Up With Air India’: PM's Economic Advisory Council Chairman After Flight Delay

In a big embarrassment to Tata-owned Air India, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister's Chairman Bibek Debroy said that he is fed up with Air India. Complaining about the services of the Airlines, Debroy stated that Air India was ‘better before privatisation’.

Criticising Air India after his flight got delayed for several hours, Bibek Debroy took to Twitter and wrote, “Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now it’s 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation. Pramod Dalvi, who seems to be heading the counter, prevaricating for the last 3 hours.”

Accusing the Airline staff of repeatedly changing their statements, Debroy added, “This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing every 15 minutes.”

Slamming the Airlines that acquisition of more planes won’t improve service, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister's Chairman claimed that he is never going to fly with Air India in the foreseeable future.

Air India reponds to criticism

Responding to Debroy, Air India stated that the flight was delayed due to operational reasons and assured that the airline will take care of the passengers.

“Dear Mr Deboy, we never want to disrupt your plans. The flight is delayed due to operational reasons and it will depart at 2000hrs. Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers,” Air India said in a response to Bibek Debroy’s tweets.

In a bid to expand its operations, Air India earlier on February 14, confirmed to buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing. It was reported that the airlines will buy 220 flights from Boeing and 250 flights from Airbus.

According to sources, it was reported that the Tata-owned airlines will need more than 6,500 pilots to operate 470 aircraft that will be supplied by Boeing and Airbus in the coming years.