Federal Bank Reports 29% Increase In Q1 Profit At Rs 854 crore

Federal Bank announced on Thursday a 29 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 854 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, thanks to a reduction in bad loans.

The private sector lender, based in the southern region of India, had recorded a net profit of Rs 661 crore during the corresponding period the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing by Federal Bank, total income for the quarter reached Rs 5,757 crore, compared to Rs 4,081 crore in the same period last year.

Interest earned by the bank rose to Rs 5,025 crore from Rs 3,629 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality demonstrated improvement, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased to 2.38 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2023, compared to 2.69 per cent in June 2022.

Net NPAs, or bad loans, also decreased to 0.69 per cent from 0.94 per cent a year ago.

However, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio decreased to 14.28 per cent from 14.57 per cent in the same quarter the previous year.

