Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews Progress Of Implementation Of Budget Schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Tuesday, July 4, to assess the progress of implementation of various schemes outlined in the Union Budget. The meeting included the participation of secretaries from the Ministry of Finance, as well as the Corporate Affairs Secretary.

Attending the meeting were Ajay Seth, the Secretary of Economic Affairs, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Vivek Joshi, Secretary of Financial Services, Manoj Govil, Corporate Affairs Secretary, and several other senior officials.

The Ministry of Finance, through a tweet, confirmed the review meeting, stating, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chaired a review meeting on the implementation of various Union Budget announcements with Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, @SecyDIPAM, Secretary @DFS_India, Secretary @MCA21India and senior officials of the @FinMinIndia, New Delhi, today."

The primary focus of the meeting was to evaluate the progress made in the implementation of budget schemes and initiatives. Minister Sitharaman emphasised the significance of conducting continuous assessments to ensure timely execution of the schemes.

The Union Budget, presented earlier this year, laid out a comprehensive roadmap for economic growth, addressing key sectors and outlining various initiatives and programs to stimulate development.

During the review meeting, Minister Sitharaman and the attending secretaries discussed the current status of the schemes, identified challenges, and explored strategies to overcome them. By monitoring the implementation process, the finance ministry aims to ensure that the schemes are carried out within the stipulated time frame and achieve the desired outcomes.

(With PTI inputs)