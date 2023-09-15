Finance Minister Optimistic 10.5% Economic Growth Target Achievable

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed optimism, in an interview published on Friday, that the country could achieve its nominal economic growth target of 10.5 per cent this fiscal year, and hinted that growth took priority over taxing diesel vehicles.

"I would like to believe that we will achieve the target," Sitharaman told the Business Standard newspaper.

India's fiscal year begins on April 1. Nominal gross domestic product growth fell to a 10-quarter low of 8 per cent in the June-quarter.

Finance Minister also said stocking up of passenger vehicles by dealers to meet festival demand is an indicator for "activity and good buoyancy in the economy." The country’s festival season typically starts from late September.

She also said there was nothing holding back a majority stake sale of IDBI Bank but it was a matter of timing.

Government is looking to offload its 30.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) will sell a 30.24 per cent shareholding. Presently, the government and LIC collectively own about 95 per cent in IDBI Bank.

Earlier this week, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadakri proposed an additional 10 per cent tax on diesel vehicles, but then walked back on his comments, saying the government is planning no such new tax.

When asked about a 10 per cent tax on diesel vehicles, Sitharaman said, "I'm looking at an economy which has to grow."

In a separate interview, Finance Minister said around 22 countries were negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in Rupee.