Finance Minister Reasons GST hike On Packaged Foods; Says It's To Stop Leakage & Not New

As the Opposition parties disrupt the Monsoon Session's opening days over the imposition of GST on certain types of food articles, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to the criticism saying that there had been a lot of misconceptions spread. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman posted a detailed thread stating that this was not the first time that the specific foods were being taxed and revealed that states were collecting significant revenue from foodgrains in the pre-GST regime as well.

Essentially, Sitharaman's reasoning was that in the previous tax structure, the delineation of food items based on packaging, branding, and loose selling, and taxing them based on these criteria, had resulted in tax evasion and leakage.

Sharing some figures, Sitharaman wrote, "Punjab alone collected more Rs 2,000 cr on food grain by way of purchase tax. UP collected Rs 700 cr. Taking this into account, when GST was rolled out, a GST rate of 5% was made applicable on BRANDED cereals, pulses, flour. Later this was amended to tax only such items which were sold under REGISTERED brand or brand on which enforceable right was not foregone by supplier."

Decision need to curb tax leakage: Sitharaman

The Finance Minister elaborated that after rampant misuse of this provision (wherein tax would be imposed on packaged items sold under a registered brand) was observed by reputed manufacturers and brand owners, gradually GST revenue from these items fell significantly, a development which was resented by suppliers and industry associations who were paying taxes on branded goods.

"They wrote to the Govt to impose GST uniformly on all packaged commodities to stop such misuse. This rampant evasion in tax was also observed by States. The Fitment Committee—consisting of officers from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana & Gujarat—had also examined this issue over SEVERAL meetings and made its recommendations for changing the modalities to curb misuse. It is in this context that the GST Council in its 47th meeting took the decision," she revealed.

She further stated that as prescribed, GST on these goods shall apply when supplied in "pre-packaged and labelled" commodities attracting the provisions of Legal Metrology Act. It must also be noted that items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled, will not attract any GST. This was a unanimous decision by the GST Council, she said, revealing that all states were present in GST Council when this issue was presented.

"Further, the GoM that recommended these changes was composed of members from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Goa & Bihar and was headed by CM of Karnataka. It carefully considered this proposal, taking into account the tax leakage. To conclude: this decision was a much-needed one to curb tax leakage. It was considered at various levels including by officers, the Group of Ministers, and was finally recommended by the GST Council with the complete consensus of all members," she explained.

A 5% GST rate on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour kicked in on July 18. According to the Union Finance Ministry, "GST would apply on such specified goods where the pre-packaged commodity is supplied in packages containing a quantity of less than or equal to 25 kilograms." This came after the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her state counterparts pruned the exemption list and imposed a tax on a host of goods and services last month.