Finance Ministry Amends PMLA Rules, Lowers Ownership Threshold For Beneficial Owners

The Finance Ministry of India has recently made adjustments to the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005. This revision involves lowering the ownership threshold for partners within a firm who are considered beneficial owners from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

Additionally, it designates a management-level functionary as the 'Principal Officer' responsible for providing information to the financial intelligence unit.

Furthermore, in the case of trusts, reporting entities must ensure that trustees disclose their status when initiating an account-based relationship or conducting specific transactions.

Strengthening anti-money laundering laws

These amendments come in response to the government's efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering provisions, particularly in anticipation of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) assessment of India's implementation of anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing standards later this year.

In May, the Finance Ministry expanded the scope of individuals liable under the anti-money laundering law to include chartered and cost accountants, as well as company secretaries, when conducting certain specified financial transactions on behalf of their clients. These transactions encompass property transactions and the management of bank accounts.

Collecting information about NGO finances

In March, further changes were introduced, making it mandatory for banks and financial institutions to record financial transactions involving politically exposed persons (PEP). Additionally, financial institutions and reporting agencies were required to collect information about the financial activities of non-profit organisations (NGOs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The government also imposed stringent measures on crypto exchanges and intermediaries dealing with virtual digital assets, mandating Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for their clients and platform users.

(With PTI inputs)