Finance Ministry Imposes 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice

Export duty on rice: The Centre has imposed an export duty of 20 per cent on parboiled rice. The decision was shared by the Union Finance Ministry in a notification, which said that the duty, imposed on Friday August 25, is set to remain in effect till October 16. The move is aimed to maintain sufficient domestic stock of the commodity while keeping the prices in check. Duty exemption would be available on parboiled rice lying in customs ports which have not been granted LEO (let export order) and are backed by valid LCs (Letter of Credit) before August 25, 2023. The decision means that restrictions have now been imposed on all varieties of non-basmati rice.

India’s rice exports

Of the total rice exported from India, non-basmati white rice accounts for a staggering 25 per cent. Last month, in order to boost domestic supply as well as to keep retail prices under check as the country approaches festive season, Centre had placed a ban on export of non-basmati white rice. Notably, in September 2022, broken rice was prohibited from being exported.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, India witnessed an export of about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice, up from 11.55 lakh tonnes exported in the same period last year. In view of this increased export as well as the rise in domestic prices of the commodity, Centre decided to place a ban on its export.

In 2022-23, India had exported 45.6 lakh tonnes of basmati rice amounting to $4.8 billion (approximately Rs 39,623.16 crore). Meanwhile, the export of about 1.79 crore tonnes of non-basmati rice amounted to $6.36 billion (approximately Rs 52,500.68 crore).

Rising prices

Notably, the country has been grappling with a steep rise in the prices of food, with the annual retail inflation having touched 7.44 per cent, reaching a 15-month high, in July, up from 4.87 per cent in June. This has made it essential for the government to ensure sufficient domestic supply of essential commodities. Earlier this month, the government had also placed a 40 per cent export duty on onion as the crop witnessed heightened exports and increasing prices.

Rice sowing area

According to the data released by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday, the area coverage of rice stood at 384.05 lakh hectares. This marks an increase of 16.22 lakh hectares (4.41 per cent) from 367.83 lakh hectares of area coverage on account of the rice crop in 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)