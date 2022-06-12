Last Updated:

Finance Ministry Launches Short Film Capturing Journey Of Union Budget In Last 75 Years

The Finance Ministry on Saturday released a video depicting the journey of the Union Budget as part of the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Finance Ministry

Image: Twitter @MinistryofFinance


The Finance Ministry on Saturday released a video depicting the journey of the Union Budget as part of the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence.

"Union Budget has been playing a pivotal role in moving the wheels of Indian Economy since independence. Let's watch a short film which captures the journey of Union Budget in the last 75 years," the ministry said while sharing the video on various social media platforms.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Week-long celebrations are being held in New Delhi at the Finance Ministry as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event is being celebrated from June 6 to 12.

READ | Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor for Finance Ministry

During the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched a slew of innovative communication and outreach products aimed at spreading financial and tax literacy and explained the contributions of different departments toward the nation's development. 

While referring to the Iconic week, Finance Minister said, "the Finance Ministry had its reservations about how effective a campaign can be since the kind of work we do involves activities which when we speak, people do not tend to appreciate”.

According to her, the ministry is putting numerous activities out in a clear and concise manner.

“Once we examined, we understood that many activities which the public was not aware of were worth looking at and putting them out in a crisp manner in which people can understand so that people appreciate how the Ministry contributes to nation-building,” Ms. Sitharaman added.

READ | 'Bitcoin, Ethereum, or NFT will never become legal tender', Finance Ministry clarifies
READ | 'Crypto will never be legal tender': Finance Ministry to PM Modi, here's who said what
READ | India economy to grow at quickest pace among large nations: Finance Ministry's report
READ | Russia's Finance Ministry refutes rumours over its default on Eurobond obligations
Tags: Finance Ministry, Union Budget, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND