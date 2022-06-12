Finance Ministry Launches Short Film Capturing Journey Of Union Budget In Last 75 Years

The Finance Ministry on Saturday released a video depicting the journey of the Union Budget as part of the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence.

"Union Budget has been playing a pivotal role in moving the wheels of Indian Economy since independence. Let's watch a short film which captures the journey of Union Budget in the last 75 years," the ministry said while sharing the video on various social media platforms.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Week-long celebrations are being held in New Delhi at the Finance Ministry as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event is being celebrated from June 6 to 12.

During the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched a slew of innovative communication and outreach products aimed at spreading financial and tax literacy and explained the contributions of different departments toward the nation's development.

While referring to the Iconic week, Finance Minister said, "the Finance Ministry had its reservations about how effective a campaign can be since the kind of work we do involves activities which when we speak, people do not tend to appreciate”.

According to her, the ministry is putting numerous activities out in a clear and concise manner.