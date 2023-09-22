Finance Ministry Remains Confident Of 6.5% Growth Despite Risks In FY24

The Finance Ministry on Friday expressed confidence that the country will achieve 6.5 per cent growth rate in current financial year, driven by improved corporate profitability, private capital investment, and bank credit expansion. The positive outlook comes despite the presence of certain symmetric risks, such as rising global crude oil prices and a deficit in monsoon rainfall.

According to the ministry's August Monthly Economic Review, the first quarter (April-June) saw robust growth of 7.8 per cent, primarily fuelled by strong domestic demand, consumption, and investment. This growth was evident in various high-frequency indicators.

While acknowledging the risks associated with increasing global crude oil prices and the impact of August's monsoon deficit on agricultural crops, the review also noted that September rains had partially alleviated the rainfall deficit from the previous month.

Additionally, the report highlighted the ever-present risk of a stock market correction, potentially triggered by an overdue global stock market correction. Nevertheless, it emphasised the positive factors of corporate profitability, private sector capital formation, bank credit growth, and activity in the construction sector as counterweights to these risks.

In summary, the Finance Ministry maintained its projection of a 6.5 per cent real GDP growth rate for FY24, with symmetric risks, as it believes that the strength in domestic investment is a result of the government's sustained focus on capital expenditure.

The report also highlighted the government's efforts to incentivise states to increase their capital expenditure, contributing to the resilience of the banking sector through declining non-performing assets (NPA), improved capital ratios, and positive returns on assets and equity as of March 2023. Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) also showed improved profitability and risk management.

Moreover, the report mentioned consistent and broad-based growth in non-food bank credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) since April 2022, as per July 2023 estimates by the RBI.

On retail inflation, the report noted a decrease in August, with both core and food inflation easing compared to July figures. It attributed this decrease to government interventions, including adjustments in input duties and monetary policy tightening, which reduced core inflation to a 40-month low. However, it noted that food inflation remained high in several major global economies.

In India, consumer food price inflation eased to 9.9 per cent in August, thanks to targeted measures by the government, including buffer buildup, procurement from production centres, and subsidised distribution of specific crops.

(With PTI inputs)