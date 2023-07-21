FinMin Praises GST Collection In The North East

The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, lauded the North Eastern states for their exceptional achievements in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection and devolution during an Investiture Ceremony held in Guwahati.

According to the 2023 RBI report on state finances, the eight North Eastern states have recorded a compounded annual GST hike of 27.5 per cent, a testament to their progress in fiscal matters.

Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasised that the principle of GST revolves around taxation based on consumption rather than production, making it a destination-based tax as opposed to the origin-based tax system like the Central Sales Tax.

“The GST's principal largely is on the basis of tax & consumption not just tax on the basis of where it is produced. As a result, unlike the central sales tax, which is the origin base tax, GST is a destination-based tax...the northeastern states have benefited from the GST. As a result, the northeast consuming states have shown remarkable improvement in the GST collection & also the quantum that goes back to the states in the name of distribution that happens," said Finance Minister.

She attributed the remarkable improvement in GST collection and distribution to the northeastern states' consumption-based approach, benefiting the consuming states in the region.

Rise in GST collection

Assam, the first state to ratify the GST Act, has witnessed an outstanding 12-fold increase in tax collection since the implementation of GST. Before GST, the state's sales tax collection stood at Rs 558.26 crore, but it has since risen significantly to Rs 7,097 crore.

Sikkim and Meghalaya have also achieved substantial milestones in GST collection. Sikkim's collection surged from Rs 263.5 crore to Rs 3,036 crore, while Meghalaya's increased from Rs 587.21 crore to Rs 2,078 crore.

Highlighting the positive impact of GST, Sitharaman said that the tax reform has significantly improved the system, benefiting not only the states but ultimately the people as well.

The North East region, known for its borders with four countries, houses 25 Land Customs Stations (LCS), out of which only 15 are equipped with electronic facilities. Finance Minister urged officials to expedite the installation of electronic facilities in the remaining LCSs by December to curb smuggling effectively.

During her two-day visit to Assam and Tripura, the Union Finance Minister commended the officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and conferred the Presidential Award for 'Specially Distinguished Record of Service' upon them.

The success stories of the North Eastern states in GST collection and devolution exemplify the positive impact of this tax reform on regional economies, making it a significant contributor to India's overall economic growth.