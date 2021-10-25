Fino Payments Bank IPO To Open On October 29: Check IPO Date, Issue Size & Other Details

Initial public offering (IPO) of two companies will open for subscription this week. Fino Payments Bank will go live on Friday, October 29 and will conclude on Tuesday, November 2. The price band and lot size are yet to be announced by the company.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the public issue comprises Rs 300 crore worth fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,56,00,000 equity shares by the company's promoter Fino Paytech, which is the 100% shareholder in the company. Rs 3 crore worth of the shares are reserved for the company's employees.

The payments bank is backed by investors like Bharat Petroleum, IFC, ICIC group, Blackstone, among others. The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to boost its tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. The book running lead managers to the issue are CLSA Capital, Axis Capital, Nomura Financial advisory and Securities, and Nomura Financial advisory.

Fino Payments Bank details: All you need to know

Fino Payments Bank IPO date: The IPO will be open from October 29 to November 2.

Fino Payments Bank IPO Price band: The price band is likely to be announced by the company this week.

Fino Payments Bank Share allotment and refund date: The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on November 9 and refunds will be initiated on November 10.

Fino Payments Bank IPO Listing date: The issue is likely to be listed on bourses- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 12.

About Fino Payments Bank

The Payment Bank says that it has a presence in 94% of districts in India with more than 6.41 lakh banking outlets. 54 bank branches and 143 customer service points. Incorporated on April 4, 2017, Fino Payments Bank, says it is the digital banking partner for millions of hardworking Indians.

"We operate an asset-light business model where each Banking Outlet (merchant) serves the banking and financial needs of its community, which in turn forms the backbone of our assisted-digital ecosystem, referred to as our “phygital” delivery model (i.e., a combination of physical and digital)," it said in its website adding that 'phygital' delivery model makes that more accessible to a broader range of consumers throughout the country.