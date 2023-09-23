First Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus To Be Flagged Off On Monday: All You Need To Know

Green mobility: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to flag off the first green hydrogen fuel cell bus in Delhi on Monday. The move provides a significant boost to green mobility, the ministry said in a statement. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy and can play a crucial role in creating low-carbon and self-reliant economic pathways.

Renewable energy resources are available across the country in abundance and they can be utilised to create green hydrogen to feed multiple usage streams, either as a fuel or as an industrial feedstock. “It can directly replace fossil fuel derived feedstocks in petroleum refining, fertiliser production, steel manufacturing, among others” the ministry said.

Fuel cell technology

With the emergence of fuel cell technology as a significant aspect of the e-mobility landscape, hydrogen can be used as a fuel for Fuel Cells.

Explaining how fuel cells work, the ministry said, “The electrochemical reaction converts fuel (hydrogen) at anode and oxygen from the air at cathode to water and liberates electrical energy in the form of electrons. Fuel cells are highly efficient as compared to other mobility options. Fuel cells vehicles have inherent advantages of long range and lower refuelling time as compared to battery vehicles. Hydrogen gas is compressed and stored onboard in cylinders, typically at a pressure of 350 bar,” it said.

Fuel cell buses operational trials

A scientifically designed programme has been initiated by Indian Oil, under which it would take up operational trials of 15 fuel cell buses powered by green hydrogen, the ministry said. The trials would take place on some routes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and it is within this programme that the first two fuel cell buses are being launched on Monday from India Gate.

“This project is the first ever initiative in India to dispense green hydrogen at 350 bar to operate fuel cell buses. Indian Oil has also established a state-of-the-art dispensing facility at our R&D Faridabad campus that can refuel green hydrogen produced from electrolysis using solar PV panels,” it added.

Long-term impact

The ministry said that upon the launch of the two buses, a cumulative mileage exceeding 3 lakh km would be covered to assess the performance and durability of the technology over the long term.