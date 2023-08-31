Fitch Maintains BBB- Rating With Stable Outlook For SBI And Five Other Public Sector Banks

Fitch Ratings has upheld the ratings of six prominent public sector banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB), maintaining them at BBB- with a stable outlook. The other banks included in this rating are Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, and Union Bank of India. The agency has also affirmed the viability rating of BB and the government support rating of BBB- for these banks.

For the State Bank of India (SBI), the agency's decision to retain the long-term issuer default rating is attributed to its support-driven nature, with a government support rating (GSR) higher than the viability rating (VR). The stable outlook aligns with the sovereign rating of BBB- with a stable outlook, signifying SBI's strong potential for significant state support.

Improved structural performance

Additionally, Fitch has upgraded the operating environment score to BB+ from BB, recognising the bank's improved structural performance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency acknowledges SBI's ability to consistently generate business while effectively managing risks, leading to a positive outlook on the bank's asset quality score of BB-.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) and its New Zealand subsidiary have both retained their long-term issuer default ratings at BBB- with a stable outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the viability rating (VR) of BoB at BB- and maintained the government support rating and shareholder support rating at BBB-.

Similarly, Fitch has upheld the BBB- ratings with a stable outlook for Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of India, along with retaining the viability rating and government support rating for these institutions. While Punjab National Bank's BBB- rating was retained, its viability rating was upgraded to B+, with the outlook remaining stable.

The reaffirmation of these ratings underscores the agencies' assessment of the stability and strength of these public sector banks, reflecting their ability to navigate challenges and maintain their financial resilience.

