Fitch Ratings On Adani Group Reveals 'no Immediate Impact' On Rated Credit Profiles

Amid controversies surrounding the short-seller report which alleged malpractices at Adani Group, US-based leading provider of credit ratings, Fitch, has analysed that there is 'no immediate impact' on the ratings of Adani entities. The company, which is responsible for research for global capital markets of companies, said that it expects 'no material changes' to its forecast cash flow following the short-seller report.

The US-based finance company has said that there are no near-term significant offshore bond maturities, earliest in June 2024 for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, December 2024 for Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group1, and 2026 or beyond for all other entities, reducing refinancing risks and near-term liquidity risks.

Fitch says its 'closely monitoring' Adani's rated entities

The company is closely monitoring any major changes to the rated entities’ access to financing or cost of financing on a long-term basis and unfavourable regulatory or Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related concerns that could affect credit profiles, it said.



As far as, the company is concerned, Fitch currently has ratings on eight entities or the restricted groups within the Adani group including Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), APSEZ, Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (AICTPL), Adani Transmission Restricted Group1 (ATL RG1), Adani Green Energy Restricted Group2 (AGEL RG2), AGEL RG1, and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). The entities mostly look stable.



Further, ATL RG1 restricted group includes 6 co-issuers, Barmer Power Transmission Service Limited, Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Limited, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Limited, Sipat Transmission Limited and Thar Power Transmission Service Limited along with one non-issuing SPV, Adani Transmission Rajasthan Limited (ATRL).



According to Fitch, the rated businesses are separately listed, operate in utility or infrastructure businesses, and with relatively stable cash flow. The founding shareholders of Adani group effectively own the majority of shares. Some of the rated businesses including AEML and AGEL RG1 have strategic investors with board representation.



Furthermore, the offshore bonds of all rated entities except APSEZ, incorporate a cash flow waterfall mechanism and covenants, which restrict cash upstreaming to shareholders and limit indebtedness.

As per Fitch, related-party transactions at these entities outside of the normal course of business are also limited. Some of these businesses, such as ATL and AEML, had received loans from related parties which have been repaid over time with investment proceeds from the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based Investment Holding Company.

The credit profiles of other entities with meaningful related-party loans, such as AGEL RG1, AGEL RG2, and MIAL, benefit from deep contractual subordination of these loans through both a cash flow waterfall mechanism and security.

Fitch’s assessment of AEML reflects its regulated business across electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and supply businesses, which provide cash flow certainty. The regulations allow for pass-through of all operating and financing costs, limiting the impact on the credit profile even in the event of rising interest costs.

Notably, AEML has low counterparty risk, while construction risk is also minimal, as most planned investments are granular capex approved by the regulator. The credit ratings for APSEZ, AICTPL, ATL RG1 and AGEL RG2 are constrained by India’s Country Ceiling (BBB-).

Here, it is pertinent to mention that Hindenburg Research published a report on January 24, 2023, alleging various purported malpractices leading to a downfall in the share and bond prices of various Adani group entities, despite the group publishing its response on January 30, 2023.