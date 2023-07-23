Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Gain Rs 4.23 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation

Five of the top-10 most valued firms combined added Rs 4.23 crore in market capitalisation last week, where the major contributor was HDFC Bank, which has recently merged with mortgage financier parent HDFC.

HDFC Bank became the second-most valuable entity by market valuation on Thursday, overtaking IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services. The BSE Sensex rose 623.36 points, or 0.94 per cent last week.

Gainers and losers

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers, Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the laggards and faced erosion from their market valuations last week.

Market valuation

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 3.43 lakh crore and stood at Rs 12.63 lakh crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation jumped from Rs 27,220.07 crore to Rs 5.48 lakh crore, while that of ICICI Bank advanced from Rs 24,575.78 crore to Rs 6.97 lakh crore. ITC's valuation rose from Rs 21,972.81 crore to Rs 6.09 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 6,137.96 crore and stood at Rs 4.59 lakh crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 1,37,138.56 crore to Rs 17,15,895.17 crore.

Reliance demerger

Reliance announced the demerger of its financial services undertaking into RSIL (Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd), which was renamed JFSL (Jio Financial Services Ltd).

NSE and BSE conducted a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries on Thursday on account of the demerger of its financial services business Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd.

Meanwhile, TCS's market valuation declined by Rs 52,104.89 crore to Rs 12.32 lakh crore, and that of Infosys declined by Rs 39,406.08 crore to Rs 5.52 lakh crore.

Shares of Infosys tanked over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 17,163.77 crore to Rs 6.11 lakh crore, and that of Bharti Airtel dipped by Rs 390.94 crore to Rs 4.94 lakh crore.

Reliance was the most valued company in the ranking of top-10 firms, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI)