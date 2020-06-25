Flex Pay: IndiGo's New Offer Secures Bookings With 10% Of The Total Fare Amount

"Ran out of money, end of month?"- such a message pops on our phone screen every time a scheme wants to convince to loan some money. IndiGo plays the same time in its bid to support customers. IndiGo launched Flex pay for its passengers wherein they can avail of the flexible payment option.

With the help of Flex pay, the passengers can now secure their bookings by paying only 10% of the total fare amount and defer their payment on an IndiGo domestic flight for a period of up to 15 days either from the date of bookings or before the date of departure. This move by the Airline comes at a time when people are stranded and willing to travel but owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases, risk-taking becomes the bone of contention. Not only boosting customer footfall but also ensuring safety during travel, is being assured now by IndiGo.

'The convenience of customers always matters for us'



Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of our new flexible option for the customer- Flex Pay. We intend to extend this offer for our customers to make their travel more comfortable. Our endeavour is to deliver a hassle-free experience, from the time the customer opens our website to book a ticket until the time they reach their destination. The convenience of customers always matters for us, even in these times, whilst our safety remains the biggest priority for us."

Previously, Indigo had offered to its customers the option to pick a fare type that gives them the flexibility of travel dates at no additional cost. Called Flexi Fares, this IndiGo facility has to be opted by a user while booking his or her flight ticket. The Flexi Fare option provides flexibility to the flyers to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring a change fee, according to IndiGo's website - goindigo.in. Airlines currently are aiming at robust growth in flyers, as the Ministry of Civil Aviation works along with aviation regulator DGCA to increase the number of flights in all routes from thirty-three percent to at least fifty percent.

