Flipkart, Myntra Join Canopy To Source Sustainable Packaging Using Recycled Products

The Flipkart group, which includes online marketplace Flipkart and Myntra on July 22 partnered with not-for-profit Canopy to source sustainable packaging, in a bid to extend their commitment towards sustainability. Ditching their usual plastic packaging, the group joined Canopy’s Pack4Good and canopy style initiative and vowed to use recycled material over the course of the next three years. The move, the company said, aims at sustainable packaging and better material sourcing.

“Flipkart is committed to creating a sustainable environment by sourcing responsibly while creating sustainable alternatives for business needs. In this endeavor, we are so pleased to be joining both CanopyStyle and the Pack4Good initiatives, to save the world’s ancient and endangered forests. We look forward to a close collaboration that will allow us to open up a new sourcing stream for packaging," said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of the supply chain at Flipkart.

Apart from this, the e-commerce giants also vowed to shift away from single-use plastics in their packaging with the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds. Instead of their traditional poly pouches, Flipkart announced that it will use recycled paper bags and will replace bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material.

“India has incredible potential to be a global leader in the production of next-gen packaging and clothing and this partnership with Flipkart and Myntra turbocharges efforts to scale these climate-saving solutions on a meaningful timeline," said Nicole Rycroft, executive director at Canopy.

We're happy to announce our partnership with Canopy - A not-for-profit environmental organization dedicated to protecting forests, species, and climate.

Read more: https://t.co/BCk6815uLm pic.twitter.com/H8Zr38f0BL — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 22, 2021

What will change?

According to Flipkart, the company will focus on using recycled materials in packaging over the course of the next three years. As part of this, the firm will explore solutions to reduce the use of corrugated paper and paperboard, reduce and reuse packaging materials, and implement circular solutions.

"Flipkart will work with Canopy on next-gen solutions from Indian providers and give preference to packaging with high recycled content targeting an average of 80% of overall recycled content in papers and packaging within 3 years. We will source packaging and paper from alternative materials such as wheat straw or other agricultural residues. We will also support commercial scale production of paper, pulp, and packaging from alternative fiber sources," the online retailer said in a statement.

Image: PTI/Pixabay