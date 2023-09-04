Flipkart To Generate 100,000 Seasonal Jobs Ahead Of Festive Season

Flipkart to create 10,000 jobs: Flipkart, the e-commerce giant owned by Walmart, has announced plans to create 100,000 seasonal jobs in preparation for the upcoming festive season. The company's flagship sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), typically takes place during this period, making it crucial for meeting increased service demand. The festive season, spanning from September to November, accounts for approximately 50 per cent of the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for e-commerce firms.

Last year, GMV for e-commerce companies reached approximately $12 billion, with $6 billion attributed solely to the festive season, according to analysts at Redseer.

Unique challenges require capacity scaling

Hemant Badri, SVP and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce at Flipkart Group, emphasised the unique challenges and scale involved in TBBD, which require capacity scaling, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain to handle the unprecedented scale of the event.

Flipkart plans to distribute these newly created jobs across various divisions, including supply chains, sortation centres, and delivery hubs. The seasonal positions will encompass local kirana (neighbourhood stores) delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others.

In addition to job creation, Flipkart is investing in skilling initiatives to enhance the customer experience and strengthen its presence across the country. This year, the company aims to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through its Kirana delivery program.

Expanding in Tier 3 cities

This announcement coincides with Flipkart's efforts to expand its presence in Tier 3 cities and beyond. The company has added over 1.9 million square feet of space across states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana in recent years. This expansion is aimed at reaching a wider customer base and meeting the growing demand for e-commerce services in smaller towns and cities.

As Flipkart gears up for its annual flagship sale event and the festive season, the creation of seasonal jobs not only helps the company meet heightened demand but also contributes to employment opportunities in India, particularly for individuals in underrepresented groups such as women and persons with disabilities.