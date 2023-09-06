Flipspaces Secures $4 Million Investment For Rapid Expansion

Interior design startup Flipspaces has raised $4 million in funding to fuel its business expansion. The company announced that it secured this investment from its existing investors, with Prashasta Seth, former CEO of IIFL AMC, leading the investment group. Notably, the funding round also attracted participation from other well-known family groups and funds.

Designing tomorrow's spaces

Established in 2015, Flipspaces has received significant support from Carpediem Capital, a growth-stage private equity fund specialising in mid-sized ventures. The company currently operates in both the United States and India.

Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO, Flipspaces, expressed optimism about the company's future, stating, "We have experienced rapid growth in the US market alongside strong performance in India. Capitalising on this momentum, our primary focus is to enhance our technological capabilities to facilitate scalable processes. Additionally, we plan to strengthen our supply chain capabilities to meet the growing global demand."