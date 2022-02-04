After delivering a comprehensive Union Budget 2022 on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elucidated in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, her take on disinvestment targets for the financial year 22-23.

While she reiterated the government's commitment to disinvestment, she did highlight it is a complex process and requires patience as detailed due diligence is required before one can move ahead. Meanwhile, FM also remarked on the valuation of the forthcoming LIC IPO after Arnab cautioned her that previous IPOs like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have been overvalued.

Nirmala Sitharaman highlights complexities involving disinvestment

After Arnab Goswami highlighted the critics' view of disinvestment potentially being a 'failed endeavour,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government's stance as she said, "We have kept our targets realistic. Disinvestment is not a failed endeavour. It is a fairly complex endeavour. It requires so many of us to have to work together so that the process is transparent, the process complies with existing rules. We don't violate. We don't overlook any due diligence that has to be followed and make sure that we go out there for the disinvestment only after doing a complete exercise."

#NirmalaSpeaksToArnab | We've kept our targets for disinvestment realistic. It's a complex endeavour so the process is transparent and abides by rules and due-diligence. It does consume a lot of time and we're trying to be speedier without foregoing procedure: FM @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/szrXADaEzN — Republic (@republic) February 4, 2022

However, FM Sitharaman did admit that the disinvestment process does consume an immense amount of time and that they were attempting their best to make the process quicker. Sitharaman further added that the government was leaving no stone unturned in achieving their targets as she reiterated the government's stance on their commitment to the same. Meanwhile, the FM announced that the government had reduced their disinvestment target of the Union Budget in FY 22-23 to 78,000 crores from 1.75 lakh crores in FY 21-22 to make their goals more realistic.

Nirmala Sitharaman responds to pessimism involving LIC's valuation

After Nirmala Sitharaman gave a confident response that the government will meet their disinvestment targets for FY 22-23, Arnab Goswami asked her if they will achieve most of their targets via the disinvestment of LIC. However, he did question the FM regarding the valuation that they were aiming for and what would be their plan of action if something goes wrong with the same. Arnab cited the example of Hindustan Aeronautics' (HAL) IPO when LIC had to intervene and subscribe to 70%.

In reply, Sitharaman said, "As for the valuation, announcements will be made. We are not undervaluing it or overvaluing it. We are trying to reach an optimal number. Reports claim that the government is seeking a valuation of over Rs 200 crores.

