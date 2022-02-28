Expressing concerns over Russia-Ukraine war and its effect on India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is additionally worried about the nation's exporters including the farming sector. Speaking from Chennai, the Union Minister also said that the Government is more worried about 'what comes from there'.

As regards the bearing that (#RussiaUkraineCrisis) will have on our immediate imports&exports to Ukraine, we're rightly worried about what comes from there. But I'm more worried about what will happen to our exporters,p articularly farmer sector to Russia & Ukraine: FM in Chennai pic.twitter.com/GiTaM65gKk — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

India’s essential exports to Russia include mobile phones and pharmaceuticals while India’s key imports from Russia are crude oil, coal and diamonds, while tea is a major export item from India. On the other hand, India imported goods including vegetable oils, mainly sunflower oil that stood worth $1.85 billion from Ukraine last year.

The crisis-hit country alone accounts for 70% of India’s sunflower oil imports. Russia is India’s biggest arms supplier, delivering half of the total arms imports. Meanwhile, Russia is also India's 25th largest trading partner with exports of $2.5 billion and imports of $6.9 billion in the first nine months of FY2022.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine-Russia crisis has pushed Brent crude oil price to $96.7 per barrel, the highest it has been since September 2014. Russia contributes a lot to crude oil export and their invasion of Ukraine might call up for sanctions from different countries and that will further fire up the rising crude oil prices. The current crisis can lead to prices shooting up to more than $100 per barrel in the days to come.

The rise in energy prices will also lead to a surge in prices of electricity production, which in turn will lead to higher electricity bills for consumers.

In the latest significant update, PM Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis and Union Ministers including Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are expected to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations, government sources revealed.

Earlier, 249 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached New Delhi on Monday on the fifth operation Ganga flight which departed from Bucharest (Romania). The students who arrived in Delhi from Ukraine said, "Government has helped us a lot. All possible support was provided by the Indian Embassy. The main problem is crossing the border. I hope all Indians are brought back. There are several more Indians still stranded in Ukraine."