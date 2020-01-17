The Debate
NBF Meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Seeks Parity In GST With Newspapers

India Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, January 17, met members of the executive body of News Broadcasters Federation (NBF).

NBF

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, January 17, has met members of the executive body of News Broadcasters Federation (NBF). In the meeting, the NBF handed over a recommendation requesting for parity on GST with the newspaper industry.

As of now, GST on the print media stands at 5% whereas the news broadcasters are charged 18% GST. In the meeting, the President of NBF Arnab Goswami highlighted the need for parity given the similarity in the business model and the importance of TV news broadcasting in the country.

The Finance Minister accepted a copy of the recommendation of NBF and assured the members  that she would look into the matter. The NBF was represented in the meeting by the President Arnab Goswami, the Vice Presidents Jagi M Panda and Sanjive Narain, and the Secretary-General R Jai Krishna.

