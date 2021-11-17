Last Updated:

FM Sitharaman Urges Industries To Come Forward & Expand; Understand India's Demands

Nirmala Sitharaman hailed citizens of the nation for their collective effort to boast that India is one of the fastest-growing economies, despite the pandemic.

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Nirmala Sitharaman

CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY-TWITTER


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her address at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit on "Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow & Economic Growth" said that the Centre intended to make the business landscape 'easy' and 'facilitative'. The Finance Minister informed that it was the collective effort of all key stakeholders and all those on the ground that had enabled India to stand up to the challenges posed by COVID and bounce back to near about double-digit growth. Sitharaman pressed the business sector to embrace the possibilities presented by 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. She urged enterprises to scale up their capacities, and create job opportunities while empowering people with skill development.

Sitharaman urges India Inc to venture into new fields 

The Finance Minister asked India Inc to spread its wings into new domains, look for new allies to upgrade technologically, invest in infrastructure, and adopt a growth-oriented focus. "We want the industry to come and expand," she said.

"Amidst these, the Government intends to make the business landscape easy and facilitative," Sitharaman added. She said that the increasing consumer demand points at the resumption to normalcy following the large-scale impact of the COVID. "The spike in consumer spending suggests not just pent up demand, but indicates that life is getting restored after a crisis of this scale," the Finance Minister said.

READ | CII DG backs National Monetisation Pipeline to build world-class infrastructure in India

Fin Min lauds citizens for efforts to make India fastest-growing economy

She hailed citizens of the nation for their collective effort to boast that India is one of the fastest-growing economies, despite the pandemic.

She added that the labour market also shows the ubiquity of semi-skilled and high-skilled labour who value their knowledge, ability, and experience and are in a position to bargain while looking for employment. 

Govt focused on tech-driven infrastructure developments: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Sitharaman elaborated on some of the government's preferred areas which comprise infrastructure development and technology-driven infrastructure. "Rs 5.5 lakh crore are allocated for infrastructure with 134 per cent increase in health infrastructure," she added. She noted that Fintech and Bharat Net are reaching the most faraway corners of India which offers mutual interests for growth. Shart-ups and new-age technology will make a big difference to the economy, she pressed.

READ | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at CII summit: 'Healthy society leads to wealthy nation'

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY-TWITTER)

READ | 'Telemedicine can save $5 bn for India': MoS Jitendra Singh at CII Asia Health 2021 Summit
READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 18 key resolutions passed at the BJP executive committee meet
READ | Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meet with 15 CMs; to release Rs 95,082 Cr to states
Tags: Nirmala Sitharaman, CII, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND