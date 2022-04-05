Food processing units functioned normally during pandemic, says minister Patel

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The food processing units were one of the few industries which functioned normally during the COVID-19 pandemic and their supply chain was also working uninterrupted, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said that in order to facilitate food processing units continue their operations, the ministry had established a dedicated Grievance Cell and a Task Force during the initial phase of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic itself to liaison with state authorities.

“The food processing units were working normally during the pandemic and their supply chain was also functioning without any disruption,” he said during Question Hour.

The minister said in order to ensure overall development of food processing industries in the country including to deal with challenges arising out of COVID-19, Ministry of Food Processing Industries has undertaken a number of measures as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Initiative, which includes new centrally sponsored, PM formalisation of micro food processing enterprises scheme, expansion in scope of transportation and storage subsidy under Operation Greens scheme among others. PTI ACB RCJ

