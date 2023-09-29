Last Updated:

Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline By $2.33 Billion To $590.70 Billion

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also saw a decline of $11 million, reaching $5.019 billion in the reporting week.

Foreign exchange reserves

Forex Data: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday that the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.335 billion to reach $590.702 billion for the week ending September 22. 

The overall reserves fell by $867 million to $593.037 billion, last week.

In October 2021, India’s foreign exchange reserves had reached a historic high of $645 billion. However, these reserves have since been utilised by the central bank to stabilise the Rupee amidst the challenges posed primarily by global developments over the past year.

For the week ending September 22, the foreign currency assets, a significant component of the reserves, decreased by $2.552 billion, reaching $523.363 billion. This figure considers the impact of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the Euro, Pound, and Yen held within the foreign exchange reserves when expressed in Dollar terms.

In contrast, gold reserves increased by $307 million to $44.307 billion, as reported by the RBI. Meanwhile, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $79 million to $18.012 billion.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also saw a decline of $11 million, reaching $5.019 billion in the reporting week, according to RBI.

