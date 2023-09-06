Foreign Investors Increase Indian Bond Purchases In August

Foreign investors accelerated their purchases of Indian government bonds in August, taking advantage of attractive entry points created by a recent sell-off and renewed expectations of India's inclusion in a global bond index.

Foreign investors bought bonds worth Rs 45,300 crore ($545.5 million) on a net basis in August under the 'Fully Accessible Route' (FAR), marking the largest such purchase since May.

The majority of the buying was observed in bonds with maturities ranging from four to ten years, with nearly half of the investment directed towards the benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 note, according to Clearing Corp of India data.

"We think with the recent selloff, entry points are getting more attractive," said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging markets and fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield increased by around 10 basis points (bps) in the last month, while the five-year bond yield rose by 8 bps during the same period.

Investors view India as a less crowded and more liquid market that cannot be ignored, particularly in the five- to 15-year bond segment.

Bond holdings

Total bond holdings under FAR reached 94,100 crore as of the end of August, an increase of 32,900 crore for the year, marking a 55 per cent jump from end-2022 levels.

While the inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices may not have made visible progress, an upcoming review from index provider JP Morgan, due by October, is keeping investors active.

Traders believe that Indian bonds will remain an attractive option for foreign investors, but significant long positions may not be taken unless there is substantial progress on the index inclusion front.

