Foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 53,028 crore in Indian equity markets since April despite global economy going through a turbulent phase. The foreign investment in India has come at a time when Germany's economy has entered a phase of recession while Indian equity markets are trading near record highs.

Global financial powerhouse, Morgan Stanley has in its latest report hailed the Indian success story and mapped India's growth in the last 10 years. The Morgan Stanley report has defined how India has transformed itself in the last decade through its multiple policy reforms. The report states, "This India is different from what it was in 2013." The report highlights how India has gained position in the world order with 'significant positive consequences' for the macro market outlook. The report defends the 'top-performing' Indian stock markets over the past 25 years and highlights that the 'equity valuations are too rich' and maps 10 significant changes that have taken place in India in the last 10 years specifically because of policy changes since 2014.

Here are 5 reasons why foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are bullish on Indian markets

1. FIIs have poured in money at a time when earnings for Indian companies saw an improvement with 75 per cent of Nifty 50 companies meeting or beating analysts' estimates making India an attractive investment destination for FIIs, analysts said.

2. Expectations of normal monsoon rains and raw material costs coming down is also likely to spur earnings growth going forward. Cost of crude oil, which is a major raw material for many industries, has come down from levels of $120 per barrel to around $75 per barrel and it is likely to boost earnings momentum for Indian companies, said Vijay Chopra of financial services firm Enoch Ventures.

3. India equities were under owned and India has been an outlier on the back of strong consumption. Cooling inflation and Reserve Bank of India not raising interest rates also led to strong demand for Indian equities.

4. Attractive valuations when Nifty fell to levels of 16,800 in March and subsequent revival from lows have also led to FIIs turning bullish on India. After selling shares worth Rs 5,294 crore in February, they invested Rs 7,936 crore in March and followed up by buying shares worth Rs 11,631 crore in April and they have so far this month bought stocks worth Rs 41,397 crore, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed.

5. India’s retail inflation fell to 4.7 per cent in April and remained below RBI’s tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the second consecutive month. RBI paused repo rate hikes as inflation fell, which has attracted foreign investors. Meanwhile, expectations of rate cut going ahead is also leading to FIIs place bullish bets on India at a time many sectors are valued attractively.