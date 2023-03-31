Foreign Trade Policy 2023 Unveiled, Focus On Making Indian Rupee A Global Currency

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, March 31, unveiled India's new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28. The new FTP has been formulated with a bid to strengthen the Indian currency in the international trading market and to meet the set target of exports from India. While unveiling the policy, the Union Minister said, "Foreign Trade Policy 2023 focuses on the internationalization of trade in rupees."

Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Sarangi, mentioned that India’s total exports in FY 2023 are projected to cross $760 billion under the new policy. The dairy sector will also be exempted from maintaining the average export obligations and a specific scheme has been dedicated to the clothing and apparel industry.

He also went on to highlight that there will be no end date to the new Foreign Trade Policy as it will be updated by the Ministry on a time-to-time basis. Furthermore, a consultation mechanism has also been laid out to address the concerns and challenges of the trade industry.

(More details to follow)