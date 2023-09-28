Foreign Trips Set To Become Costlier, Here's How 20% TCS Will Impact Travel Plans

From October 1, 2023, a new rule will come into effect, the government will impose 20 per cent Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on all transactions above Rs 7 lakh conducted abroad. This change will not only affect foreign travellers but will also apply to any transactions made overseas using various payment methods.

What is Tax Collected at Source (TCS)?

Tax Collected at Source is a mechanism employed by the government to collect taxes directly from sellers at the source for specific types of transactions like shopping and travelling among others.

How will the 20% TCS rule affect your travel plans?

Starting from October 1, 2023, there will be a revision in TCS regulations, with the rate jumping from the current 5 per cent to 20 per cent. This translates to a 15 per cent increase in expenses for individuals planning international travel.

Saumitra Singh, Managing Director, The Tigress Resort and Spa advises that travellers should ensure that the total cost of travel remains below the Rs 7 lakh threshold per person and engage in careful and strategic trip planning to make the most of their budget efficiency.

"For packages valued at or under Rs 7 lakh per individual in a financial year, a 5 per cent TCS rate will continue to apply. This typically covers the expenses associated with an annual leisure trip abroad," Singh added.

What does the 20% TCS rule entail?

Starting October 1, 2023, any payments made in foreign countries exceeding Rs 7 lakh per year through international cards will be subject to a 20 per cent TCS levy.

Can taxpayers claim a refund for the 20% TCS?

Yes, taxpayers have the option to claim a TCS refund when filing their Income Tax Return. "Individuals may notice a higher charge on their cards, potentially tying up funds for several months until they file for a refund and the collected tax is adjusted. Taxpayers might now need to monitor these TCS entries in their Form 26AS," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

In the Union Budget for 2023-24, TCS rates were raised to 20 per cent from the current 5 per cent for overseas tour packages and funds transferred under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), except for education and medical purposes.

Explaining about TCS, Naveen Wadhwa of Taxmann said that TDS, TCS and advance tax are all are prepaid taxes.

"When you prepare your return you enter total income, compute total taxes and out of the total taxes you reduce your prepaid taxes. Remaining amount is payable or refundable," Wadhwa said.

"For example a vehicle company is selling you a car for 20 lakh, they’ll collect 20,000 as TCS from you and the total you’ll have to pay will be Rs 20,20,000 and Rs 20,000 will be deposited with the goverment and while filing a return you can claim that amount," he added.