Four IPOs To Hit Market This Week, Expected To Raise Over Rs 14,628 Crore

Similar to the previous month, the buzz in the IPO market does not seem to stop in August as four companies are already ready to issue their initial share sales in the first week of the month. After July, August will be the busiest month in the market as the four major companies are looking forward to raising more than 14,000 crores collectively.

Upcoming IPOs this week

As already stated, four major companies are ready with their IPOs to be launched this week including Aptus Housing Finance, CarTrade Tech, Chemplast Sanmar, and Nuvoco Vistas. The companies will be launching their initial public offerings for subscription respectively within the 10th of this month. Read on to know more about the IPOs to be offered by these companies.

Aptus Housing Finance

It will be consisting of a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 500 crores and will provide an offer for sale of up to 64,590,695 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue will have a price band of Rs 346-353 per share. The public subscription will open on August 10 and close on August 12. Expecting a raise of around 2,780, it will help in supporting the company's tier 1 capital requirements.

Chemplast Sanmar

The chemical manufacturer company will provide a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 1,300 crores and will provide an offer for sale of 2,550 crores collectively by Sanmar Holdings Limited and Sanmar Engineering Services Limited. The company has set the price band of Rs 530-541 and will be expecting a raise of 1238.5 crores.

The IPO will open for public subscription on August 10 and will be concluding on August 12.

CarTrade Tech

The auto platform will be opening its public subscription offering with the price with an offer for sale of Rs 1,85,32,216 equity shares. Also, the price band has been set at Rs 1,585-1,618 per share and is likely to raise around Rs 2,998.51 crores. The company will be opening its subscription on August 9 and will conclude it on August 11.

Nuvoco Vistas

The cement manufacturing company will provide a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crores and an offer of sale for Rs 3,500 crores by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The issue will be launched with a price band of Rs 560-570 per share. It will open on August 9 and conclude on August 11.

IPO market 2021

The IPO market this year has seen a surge with several public issues being launched in the month of July. So far in the current fiscal, 16 companies have raised Rs 30,666 crores through IPOs against Rs 31,277 crores by 30 firms in the entire 2020-21.

The four companies this week will be launching their initial share sales after companies such as Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech, and Exxaro Tiles launched their initial sales last week.

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay)