Fourth Dimension Media Solutions All Set To Roll Out Next E-Conclave On Sept 3

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions started this year with a successful webinar covering South India with an enthralling topic “Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive” on 4th July’21. With a positive start now they are ready to roll out their next webinar on “Chennai – The Retail Capital of India” on 3rd Sep’21, 2.30pm onwards.

Fourth Dimension has conceptualized ground events like South Indian Media Summit (2018 & 2019) in Chennai, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore, Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai.

They also have run successful E-Conclaves in the year 2020 such as “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu” which took place on 29th Jul’20 and the second edition of the same on 21st Aug’20. Subsequent to this “Decoding Media in Telangana” on 29th Sep’20 and “Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India” on 10th December 2020 was rolled out in 2020. In 2021 they started with the webinar on “Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive” on 4th July’21, the reach and the response for all the E-Conclaves were tremendous and made it a great success.

Like their previous events the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers for the upcoming E-Conclave, Pratik Shah, Founder & CEO, Specsmakers India as keynote speakers, and many more eminent speakers as panelists and moderator.

Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts as to how are industries / brands in South coping up to this pandemic and who will bounce back first. All this and more will be brain stormed in detail by our industry experts

Speaking on this Shankar.B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited says, “As South Story Tellers, this has always been on mind. Undoubtedly, Chennai has always been the Retail Capital. The City boasts of the best of Retail Jewellery, Silk and Consumer Durables to name a few. Chennai / Tamil Nadu has always been a torch bearer in terms of striking a chord with the consumers in terms of its retail innovation for decades together. This webinar wil discuss in detail as to why is this topic relavant now and to Chennai.”