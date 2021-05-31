Fourth Dimension Media Solutions All Set To Roll Out Their First E-Conclave On July 2

In this pandemic time where all knowledge sharing activities and conferencing have come to a complete standstill, Media Sales Professionals, Creative Think tanks, Media Planners and Buyers, broadcasters, and others are stranded at home thirsting for more knowledge, awareness, and know-how.

As a need of the hour, Fourth Dimension Media establishes a platform to fill the void. Fourth dimension media solutions decided to start this year’s webinar covering South India with an enthralling topic “Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive” on 2nd July from 2.30 pm onwards. The webinars are specially designed in such a way that participants can gain thought-provoking insights into the latest market scenario specifically in southern India.

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions

The fourth Dimension has conceptualized events like South Indian Media Summit (2018 & 2019) in Chennai, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore, Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai.

They also have run successful E-Conclaves in the year 2020 such as “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu” which took place on 29th Jul’20 and the second edition of the same on 21st Aug’20. Subsequent to this “Decoding Media in Telangana” on 29th Sep’20 and “Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India” on 10th December 2020 was rolled out, the reach and the response for all the E-Conclaves were tremendous and made it a great success.

We always strived to give the best: Shankar B

Like their previous events, the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers for the upcoming E-Conclave, like Kirti Kabra, Executive Director, RR Kabel as a keynote speaker and many more eminent speakers as panelists and moderator.

Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts as to how are industries/brands in the South coping up to this pandemic and who will bounce back first. All this and more will be brainstormed in detail by our industry experts

Speaking on this Mr Shankar B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited says, “We always strived to give the best to the industry in form of LIVE Events or Webinars. This will be special for us since we come back after a gap of 6 months. Through this event and its speakers, we again demonstrate that Southern India will be at the forefront in the coming months and our speakers will vouch for it”

Credits: Fourdm.com