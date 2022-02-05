Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Celebrates Its 11th Anniversary On February 7

Chennai-based media outsourcing company, Fourth Dimension, will be celebrating its 11th year anniversary on 7th February'22.

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions P Limited is a part of the SRM group. They are headquartered in Chennai. What began as a small firm with just 5 members has risen up to stand tall amongst the business leads of the time with a national presence operating with offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Madurai & Trichy.

The company has countless achievements and accomplishments with steady growth over a decade, and today, they own properties from different formats of media such as Television, radio and magazine, Outdoor, Cable, Digital and have strived their way to be the country’s top media outsourcing firm.

Fourth Dimension Media’s portfolio includes the No.1 News Channels in Tamil and Telugu viz Puthiyathalaimurai, V6 News and Puthuyugham in the Tamil GEC space. The group just signed TV5 Kannada as its Ad Sales partner for All India, and the group has also made serious in-roads in Digital field, representing clients from all over Tamil Nadu to interior southern India. Fourth Dimension Media also represents key clients/accounts for RepublicTV Network.

Fourth Dimension Media also represents Infinite Media (Largest Aggregator of Cable TV Advertising in India) and other digital publishers including The Federal.com and Puthiyathalaimurai.com for advertisement sales.

The Group has successfully mastered the art of doing summits and events, starting from Tribute to Rock Icon ‘Freddie Mercury’ to some of the other successful ground events. Some of the events conceptualised and executed by them include, South India Media Summit – 2018 (Chennai), South India Media Summit – 2019 (Chennai), Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu (Madurai), Mobile & Digital Conclave 2019 (Coimbatore).

Along with the success list, they also have carried E-Conclaves on “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu – Chapter 1”, “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu – Chapter 2”, “Decoding Media in Telangana”, “Decoding Mobile & Digital in South India”, "Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive”, “Chennai – The Retail Capital of India”, “The Power of Regional Festivals”.

On this significant occasion, CEO, Mr Shankar B said, "This is a momentous day and year for us. Every year we strive to be creative to our partners and clients all over India. This year we are going to be steadfast in our approach in according more importance to events and summits based across the 5 states in south India. We sincerely thank one and all who have been a part of this triumphant journey with us."