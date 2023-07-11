Last Updated:

Foxconn Cites Vedanta's Financials As The Reason For Pullout: Report

Foxconn, best known for assembling iPhones, and Vedanta last year signed a pact to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat.

India Business
 
| Written By
Thomson Reuters
Foxconn

Foxconn junks $19.5 billion Vedanta chip plan | Image credit: Pexels


The Indian government and Foxconn had concerns over the financial situation of Vedanta, which led to the Taiwanese company parting ways with Vedanta on a chipmaking joint venture, sources familiar with the information told Reuters.

Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd's London-based parent, Vedanta Resources, has been plagued by a rising debt pile.

In a statement to Reuters, Vedanta said its Indian unit, Vedanta Ltd, is in "a comfortable financial position" and there was "no basis" to such speculation.

India's IT ministry did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Some ratings agencies downgraded Vedanta Resources this year amid concerns about risks of a debt default.

There have been no defaults on debts from the group, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has said.

First Published:
COMMENT