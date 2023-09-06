FPI Buying In Indian Equities Slows To Four-month Low In August

FPI in India: Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into Indian equities reached a four-month low of 12,262 crore ($1.48 billion) in August, even as purchases increased in the second half of the month, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

FPIs bought shares worth 11,525 crore on a net basis in the second half of August, up from 737 crore in the first half, as strong domestic macroeconomic data and expectations of a rate pause by the US Federal Reserve at its September policy meeting boosted sentiment.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail) at Kotak Securities, commented, "Foreign investors could be looking at Indian markets with fresh optimism once again."

Positive macroeconomic data, including strong first-quarter GDP growth, robust goods and services tax collections, and upbeat PMI data, are expected to boost confidence in the local markets.

The moderation in FPI inflows contributed to the 2.53 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 last month, ending a five-month winning streak. However, analysts regarded this moderation as an exception, noting the recovery in inflows in the second half of the month.

Between March and July, FPIs purchased Indian shares worth 1.55 lakh crore, leading to a 14.15 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. The value of holdings by foreign portfolio investors in domestic equities reached $626 billion (Rs 52.04 lakh crore) during the three months ending June 2023, a 20 per cent increase from the same period last year. The growth came on the back of the strong performance of the domestic equity markets and significant net inflows from FPIs.

What FPIs bought and sold in August

FPIs turned net sellers in the financial services sector, offloading 6,493 crore after buying shares worth 55,579 crore in April and July. Analysts attributed this selling to concerns about net interest margins peaking out but noted that it could be temporary due to steady earnings, stable asset quality in the sector, and the visibility of a capex recovery in the economy.

The Nifty financial services index rose 13.08 per cent between March and July but declined by 3.66 per cent in August.

In contrast, foreign investors increased their holdings in information technology (IT) stocks due to favourable valuations and in power stocks due to robust demand.

(With Reuters Inputs)