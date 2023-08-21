FPI Investment In Equities Surges By 20% To Rs 52.04 Lakh Crore In June Quarter

FPIs in Indian equities: The value of holdings by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in domestic equities reached $626 billion (Rs 52.04 lakh crore) during the three months ending June 2023, marking a 20 per cent increase from the same period last year, as per a Morningstar report.

The growth comes on the back of strong performance of the domestic equity markets and significant net inflows from FPIs. The report reveals that FPIs' investments in Indian equities rose from $523 billion (Rs 43.48 lakh crore) in June 2022 to $626 billion (Rs 52.04 lakh crore) by the close of June 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of such investments rose by 15 per cent from $542 billion (Rs 45.06 lakh crore) recorded in the three months ending March this year. Consequently, FPIs' contribution to Indian equity market capitalisation saw a slight rise to 17.33 per cent for the reviewed quarter from 17.27 per cent in the March quarter.

After pulling out $3.2 billion (Rs 26,601.36 crore) from Indian equities in the March quarter, FPIs swiftly reversed their stance in the subsequent three months, making a robust comeback with a net investment of $12.5 billion (Rs 1.04 lakh crore).

Why have FPIs increased?

The report highlights that these flows were influenced by factors such as the direction of interest rates in the US, global inflation trends, China's economic situation, and domestic indicators. Overall, sentiments remained predominantly positive throughout the quarter. Amid fading concerns about the banking crisis in the US and Europe, the start of the quarter was promising. Anticipations grew that the US Federal Reserve would likely slow its pace of rate hikes in the future, which boded well for foreign investments in the equity markets.

Furthermore, India's markets experienced consolidation towards the previous quarter's end, leading to some normalisation in valuations. The resilience of the domestic economy in uncertain times also redirected FPI's focus back to Indian stocks. FPIs were net buyers in April, May, and June, and their investment spree continued into July and August.

Cautious stance

However, certain challenges emerged that tempered the pace of flows. FPIs adopted a cautious stance following global credit ratings agency Fitch's downgrade of the US credit rating from AAA to AA+, denting market sentiment. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points in its July meeting, signalling the likelihood of further hikes and ruling out rate cuts in the near future to combat inflation surpassing targets.

(With PTI inputs)