FPIs Continue Buying Momentum In Equities; Infuse Rs 30,600 In First Fortnight Of July

Robust economic growth and strong corporate earnings continued to attract Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) into the equity markets, who invested over Rs 30,600 crore in the first fortnight of this month.

FPI investments to surpass May and June figures

Investment by FPIs in July would surpass the May and June figures if the trend continues, which were Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore respectively. The inflow in equity markets stood at Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year, as per data with the depositories.

The outlook for FPI inflows into Indian equities will remain bright and broad-based, as per market analysts.

"The concern, however, is the rising valuations, which are getting stretched. The valuations in China are hugely attractive now compared to valuations in India, and, therefore, the 'Sell China, Buy India' policy of FPIs cannot continue for long," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategy at Geojit Financial Services.

FPIs have infused Rs 30,660 crore this month

FPIs have been continuously buying Indian equities since March and have infused Rs 30,660 crore this month, till July 14. The infusion consists of investment through bulk deals and the primary market, apart from investment through stock exchanges. The overseas investors pulled out Rs 34,626 crore collectively in January and February.

"The incessant buying by FPIs could be attributed to a variety of factors, such as the country's robust economic growth, strong corporate earnings, and relatively competitive valuations of Indian equities compared to other markets," said Sonam Srivastava, Founder of Wright Research.

"The emerging capital expenditure cycle, the revival of Indian manufacturing, and a strong banking sector all seem to be playing a strong role in India's attractive story," she added.

Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio, said the major reason for the inflows was the investments into Adani Group companies.

He said that there is confidence in the US that the Federal Reserve will start reversing interest rates soon and that the chances of recession in the US are minimal, which is triggering a rally in US markets. It is also increasing the appetite for growth markets including India.

"The decline in the dollar index to below 100 on Friday, the lowest level in one year, is favourable to emerging markets. India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets, " Vijayakumar said.

Apart from equities, overseas investors infused Rs 1,076 crore into the debt market. In terms of sectors, FPIs continue to invest in financials, automobiles, capital goods, real estate, and FMCG. FPI buying sprees in these sectors have contributed to the surge in prices of stocks in such sectors and the Sensex and Nifty scaling record highs.