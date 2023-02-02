FPO Call Off Won’t Have “any Impact” On Operations And Future, Says Adani

Adani Enterprises Ltd chairman Gautam Adani, after calling off the company's ₹20,000-crore follow-on share sale, emphasized that the decision will "not have any impact on their existing operations and future plans."

"Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cash flows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on long-term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals,” he said.

“Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy. We are very confident that we will continue to get your support. Thank you for your trust in us," said the Indian industrialist as he explained the decision to call off the fully subscribed FPO amid plunging stocks after a US short-seller's critical report.

Adani Group calls off FPO

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday night announced its decision to call off its ₹20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and said that it will return the proceeds to investors.

"We have a strong focus on ESG and every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles, comes from several international partnerships we have built across our different entities. I take this opportunity to thank our investment bankers, institutional investors and shareholders from within and outside the country for giving unflinching support to the FPO," Gautam Adani said.

Despite the FPO being fully subscribed, the price of Adani Enterprises stock dropped sharply. According to sources, the continued loss in share price for Adani Group wiped out 29% of the company's market capitalisation. With the effective freefall of the Adani stock on Wednesday, the Group witnessed three back-to-back sessions of sell-off trends.

Adani Group stated that the withdrawal of the FPO was being done “in the interest of its subscribers” and to protect the investors.