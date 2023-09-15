France’s TotalEnergies SE In Talks With Adani Green For Rs 5,800 Crore Investments

TotalEnergies to invest in Adani Green: French energy giant TotalEnergies is in advanced discussions regarding a substantial investment in renewable energy ventures developed by Adani Green Energy, according to media reports citing a Bloomberg filing. The investment could amount to approximately Rs 5,818 crores ($700 million), with TotalEnergies considering the acquisition of stakes in select Adani Green projects. TotalEnergies is already a major stakeholder in Adani Green Energy, holding a 19.75 per cent stake. However, ongoing deliberations are yet to finalise any transaction, and there is no assurance of a deal.

This potential investment would mark a significant move between TotalEnergies and the Adani Group, following concerns raised by the US short-seller Hindenburg earlier this year regarding governance and alleged improper dealings within the group. Despite initial stock slumps, Adani Group has been able to regain investor confidence, including partial debt repayment and securing investments. Adani Green Energy had previously announced plans to raise Rs 12,300 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Adani Green reported Rs 323 crore in Q1 profits

Adani Green has also reported a net profit of Rs 323 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, marking an increase of 51 per cent from Rs 214 crore during the same period last year. During the quarter, Adani Green Energy’s operational capacity increased by 43 per cent to 8,316 megawatts (MW) with the addition of 1,750 MW solar-wind hybrid, 212 MW solar and 554 MW wind power plants over the last year.