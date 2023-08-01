Franklin Templeton MF Returns 107.51% Of AUM Value To Investors

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) has made substantial progress in returning funds to investors from six shuttered debt schemes.

As of July 31, 2023, the fund has returned over Rs 27,000 crore, which translates to approximately 107.51 per cent of the aggregate reported assets under management (AUM) value across the six funds.

The closure of these debt mutual fund schemes was announced on April 23, 2020, due to redemption pressures and a lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The six schemes included Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund. At the time of their closure, the collective AUM of these schemes stood at Rs 25,215 crore.

Franklin Templeton's spokesperson revealed that only the short-term income plan retains some minuscule assets that need to be liquidated. Five out of the six schemes have already liquidated all performing assets and extinguished all units.

New senior management appointments

In addition to the update on the shuttered schemes, Franklin Templeton announced senior management appointments within its India AMC fixed income team and the alternatives business. Rahul Goswami has joined as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Managing Director (MD) of Franklin Templeton India's fixed income team.

Concurrently, Santosh Kamath, the current CIO of fixed-income funds, will take on a new role as the President and CIO of Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments India Pvt Ltd. These appointments became effective on August 1.

The focus of the India Alternatives business will be on alternative credit, encompassing listed and unlisted corporate bonds and structured credit. Santosh Kamath's primary responsibility as President and CIO of the Alternatives business will be to develop and launch credit alternatives products targeting sophisticated investors.

Rahul Goswami will work closely with Avinash Satwalekar, President at Franklin Templeton-India, in formulating the India fixed income strategy.

Committed to resolving the situation

The timely return of funds to investors from the shuttered schemes demonstrates Franklin Templeton's commitment to resolving the situation. As of July 31, 2023, the distributed amount ranged between 100.3 per cent and 113.04 per cent of the respective AUM of the six schemes.

Moving forward, Franklin Templeton continues to focus on enhancing the fixed-income team and developing innovative products to cater to the evolving needs of its investors.

The leadership changes and strategic moves are expected to strengthen the fund house's position in the market and enhance investor confidence.

(With PTI inputs)