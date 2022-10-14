From 5G Rollout To 6G Roadmap: Top Quotes By Ashwini Vaishnaw At Republic Economic Summit

Union Telecom and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who attended the most awaited second edition of Republic Media Network's ‘India Economic Summit’ in the national capital on Friday, October 14, made a big announcement saying that India will roll out 6G by 2028-29. The grand conclave has in attendance several esteemed guests and senior dignitaries - the movers and shakers, and is currently underway in New Delhi.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has already invested a significant amount of time, resource, and funds in getting 6G developments in place and aims to become a technology leader.

Watch the full speech of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw-

Here are all the important quotes of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that were mentioned by him during the India Economic Summit:

"We have already invested a significant amount of time, resources and funds in getting 6G developments in place. Already, we have more than 15 patents for 6G technology. Our teams are called for all major discussions. We have a clear roadmap for taking the lead. The lead is in ensuring we are the technology leaders in 6G."

"India will roll out 6G by 2028-29. The world is recognising that India is emerging as a technological superpower, not just a country that just develops for the world but for its own as well. At least eight ministers from G20 said that 'we are waiting for India's 5G'."

"There are only five countries that have a complete end-to-end 5G technology, we will join the club as the 6th country."

"The thought process has changed. Now it is 'Make in India', Design in India, bring supply chain to India. That is a big difference."

"We have entered a new economic phase, the industrial phase is over and now the world has entered the digital phase. India has done better than most other countries."

"We were expecting that after the spectrum auctions, it generally takes a few months for the spectrum to be physically allocated, for harmonisation of all the frequencies, but it all happened in a single day. Two weeks time was given to the telecom service providers to make the payment as it was done, and within 24 hours of that, the spectrum letters were issued."

"There are certain technologies which every aspiring nation must try and master. That doesn't mean you shut yourself to the outside world. The idea is our engineers, our technicians are the best in the world."

"A lot will change. Look at the global experiences. The most fundamental change when 5G gets launched is the change in the Healthcare sector. The second change is in the Education sector. The third is the Logistics and Industrial sectors. We'll see a massive transformation."

"PM Modi will ask you a question which is so much connected with the actual operations on the ground that will make you feel that 'I should have been more prepared.' So I can say we have a very tough boss."

"When India wanted to start the automobile industry, the companies that had a hunger for it came. The same may happen in semiconductors. We've tied up with some of the best labs in the world."

"To be an economic superpower, a country has to have a semiconductor industry."

"There are only about eight countries in the world that have developed such trains (Vande Bharat) which can run at 180kmph and we are the 9th country. Earlier, there was no political commitment but now the thought process has changed in a bid to become the technological leader. Now it is 'Make in India, Design in India', bringing the supply chain to India. That is a big difference."

"Railways is very close to PM's heart. He knows everything. That's the meeting I go with most preparation for."

